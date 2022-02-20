WWE WrestleMania 38 is now 41 days away and the card is beginning to take shape. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock in a Lesnar in a “Winner Take All” match has been confirmed, as has Charlotte Flair defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Bianca Belair is also set for the show.

Last year’s WrestleMania did not include the Andre The Giant Battle Royal or the Women’s Battle Royal, but it’s possible that those matches could return this year. Last year’s Andre the Giant Battle Royal took place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania, while the match was nixed completely at WrestleMania 36 when the event took place at the Performance Center with no fans.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below are the matches that have been confirmed or are expected, based on current booking. Obviously, a lot more will be added, but these are the matches that are rumored or that already have some build.

CONFIRMED MATCHES

Title vs. Title “Winner Take All” Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn Vs. Johnny Knoxville

The Miz & Logan Paul Vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre Vs. Happy Corbin

