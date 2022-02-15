With reports surfacing of Steve Austin’s possible in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, fans on social media have pointed out how the WWE Hall of Famer had a ring built at his Broken Skull Ranch in Nevada last August.

As seen in the tweet below, High Spots visited Austin’s ranch and constructed a new wrestling ring.

While it is not known if Austin had a ring at his original ranch in Tilden, TX, he did take a few bumps on Straight Up Steve Austin a few years ago. Austin moved from Texas to Nevada in 2018.

Last April, on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Austin was asked if he had ever seriously considered an in-ring comeback.

“Man, not really,” Austin responded. “I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me to coming back a couple times, but you know Chris, I love the business so much. I love it more than anybody else. I can only speak for myself, but I love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business.”

Austin added that returning to the ring for just one match would be “anti-climactic.”

“To get hooked on it again just for one match and to me, it would have been so anti-climactic,” Austin admitted. “Go out there and do it, and then whatever the finish was. And then the people go home, but what does it all mean in the big picture? Stone Cold had a comeback, and the match was a three-and-a-half Meltzer five star rating? ‘It ain’t great enough,’ and even if I crushed it, what would it mean? I just had to say, man, stay away, and I’ve stayed away.”

Back in 2020, Austin commented on Edge overcoming the odds to return from a career-ending neck injury. Austin retired in 2003 due to a severe neck injury and multiple knee injuries.

“Whatever Edge is doing has nothing to do with me. I’m done,” Austin said on his podcast. “I’ve already said I’m done.

“When I see a guy whose kinda had a similar type of neck situation as I had, or neck surgery in general, and to leave the business when he did nine years ago and then come back, I’m like ‘OK man, be careful out there.’ Ya know? Cause I haven’t seen you in action. And we know it’s a very physical business. You can get hurt any time, anyway. It can be very dangerous. So just please be careful.”

As noted, WWE reportedly reached out to Steve Austin in late December or early January to gauge his interest about potential involvement at WrestleMania 38.

