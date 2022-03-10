WWE is returning to Europe this April for four live events, the company announced Thursday. Ronda Rousey will headline the shows featuring Superstars from the SmackDown brand.

The tour will kick off at Newcastle, U.K., on Thursday, April 28, followed by London, U.K., on Friday, April 29, before stopping in Paris, France, on Saturday, April 30, and wrapping up with Leipzig, Germany, on Sunday, May 1.

The London show will be held at the world famous O2 arena, where Rousey will be performing for the first time since 2018. In August 2018, Rousey defended her RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss at the same arena.

Others announced for the show include SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not been announced for the tour.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair will main event Night One of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. With the European tour being held several weeks after Mania, Rousey could potentially return to Europe as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

BREAKING: WWE returns LIVE to Europe on the following dates:

4/28 – #WWENewcastle

4/39 – #WWELondon

4/30 – #WWEParis

5/1 – #WWELeipzig@RondaRousey will be live in London and Paris, performing in those cities for the first time since 2018! MORE: https://t.co/n5g65kqNmP pic.twitter.com/9v1d2lrb2T — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2022

Just announced 🆕 WWE Live heads to The O2 on Friday 29 April 2022 💪 On O2? Priority Tickets on sale at 10amhttps://t.co/eLd5l7qide General on-sale Monday 14 March 10am https://t.co/L1KD4tCj4j pic.twitter.com/HKit2ZUhYC — The O2 (@TheO2) March 10, 2022

