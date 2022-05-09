As noted earlier, WWE announced that Charlotte Flair suffered a “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash.

Following the announcement, Fightful Select reported that the injury is “very much a storyline angle” to write Flair off WWE TV. It was further noted that Flair was taking time away from the company.

In an update, Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reports that Flair is getting married soon, and requested time off from WWE prior to Sunday’s event.

Flair recently revealed that her wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo is set to place this summer.

“We have a [wedding] date. It’s this summer in Mexico, I have my dress,” Flair told BT Sports’s Ariel Helwani. “I think Manny (Andrade) would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, ‘Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.’ I was like, ‘what does that mean?’ Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face.”

After announcing Charlotte Flair’s injury Sunday, Kayla Braxton asked fans to check WWE’s website for regular updates regarding The Queen’s condition.

