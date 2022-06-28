After months of silence following his presentation of Supercard of Honor, Ring of Honor owner and AEW President Tony Khan is beginning to show some movement. The latest signs of life? Merchandising.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, ShopAEW revealed a new set of ROH merchandise, the first since Khan took over the promotion.

“Check out all of the NEW Ring of Honor merch that is now available for purchase on ShopHonor.com!” ShopAEW tweeted.

The tweet included photos of ROH t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, all emblazoned with the brand new Ring of Honor logo. The new merchandise comes in the wake of the announcement that a new ROH event, Death Before Dishonor, will take place on July 24, emulating from Lowell, Massachusetts.

News about Ring of Honor began picking up steam last week after several angles related to the ROH brand were featured on AEW programming. On “AEW Dynamite” last week, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh called on ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe to return to defend his title, or give it up. Lethal and Joe have been feuding ever since Supercard of Honor, where Joe made his Ring of Honor return to save Lee Moriarty and ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham from an attack by Lethal and Dutt.

Speaking of Gresham, he and Moriarty appeared a few days later on “AEW Rampage”, setting up a potential Ring of Honor World Title match between them. They were then interrupted by Tully Blanchard, manager of ROH stars The Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) and Brian Cage, who challenged the duo to a tag match, which Gresham accepted. It is unknown at this time when the match will take place.

“Rampage” also saw the continuation of the uneasy alliance between Serena Deeb and Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez. Despite a victory over Sierra and Laynie Luck, the duo had words afterward, hinting at a possible match between the two.

