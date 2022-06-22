Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dynamite” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show starts with Jim Ross and Excalibur greeting audiences at home. Bryan Danielson then comes to the ring with Tony Schiavone already waiting inside.

Bryan Danielson addresses Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts

Danielson grabs the mic from Schiavone and says he’s not giving it back. He says it’s a great week to be an AEW and professional wrestling fan. He says that there will be actual professional wrestling at “Forbidden Door” and says audiences will get the opposite at “Blood and Guts” on “Dynamite” next week. Danielson says he was expecting to be at both of those events and says he was excited to prove that Zac Sabre Jr. was wrong was saying in that he’s a better technical wrestler and hurt Chris Jericho in “Blood and Guts”. He says he has both good and bad news. The bad news is that he is not cleared to compete at either event due to what took place in “Anarchy in the Arena”, but he is fine and will be back in the ring soon. He says that the good news is that he has found a replacement for both events and audiences will be astounded by what he does (because of his high standards). He tells fans that he won’t tell them who he is, and he won’t tell Zac Sabre Jr. is. Zac Sabre Jr.’s music hits and he comes out. The two of them have a stare off.

We then go backstage to Jon Moxley. He says that him, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta and Eddie Kingston are survivors and they will all fight in “Blood and Guts” to beat the Jericho Appreciation Society. He says that at “Forbidden Door”, it will be personal when the two of them meet in their match and when the bell rings, he has no respect for anyone.

Back in the ring, Tony Schiavone joins commentary. Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice come to the ring, with Will Ospreay and Aussie Open following.

Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

Romero and Fletcher start off the action. The crowd cheers on Ospreay as the bell rings. The two lock up, then Beretta tags in. Fletcher gets hit with a shoulder tackle, then tags in Davis. Davis hits Beretta with a boot to the face. Beretta hits a German suplex, then tags in Cassidy (in his returning match since his shoulder injury at “Revolution”.

Cassidy puts his hands in his pocket and hits a missile drop kick. Beretta tags in and knocks him to the outside. He hits a taupe suicida as all members of both teams start brawling with one another. Davis hits a body slam, then goes for a pin but Beretta kicks out. Ospreay tags in and hits an elbow to Beretta’s head. He hits him with a couple chops, followed by a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Fletcher tags in and beats down Beretta’s leg. He locks in a sharpshooter, but Beretta breaks it up by reaching the bottom rope.

Davis is tagged in and he starts beating down Beretta. Beretta fights back with a suplex and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy hits Davis with his signature kicks, then hits a hurricanrana. He takes him down with a taupe suicida as Roppongi Vice take out Fletcher and Ospreay. Ospreay tags in and Cassidy hits a splash. He goes for a pin, but Ospreay kicks out. Ospreay hits a chop, then a DDT. He gets Cassidy up on his shoulders, but Cassidy reverses and hits a cutter. Romero and Davis both tag in. Davis hits a chop, then tags in Fletcher. The two double team on him, then Fletcher goes for a pin but Romero kicks out.

Beretta tags in and looks for the Strong Zero. Ospreay interferes, giving Fletcher the chance to reverse it. Beretta tags in Cassidy and he hits the Orange Punch on Fletcher for the win.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice

Post match, Jeff Cobb and Great O’Khan come to the ring. They join Ospreay and Aussie Open and stare down Cassidy and Roppongi Vice. FTR’s music hits and they come to the ring. The 10 men stare one another down ahead of the triple threat match for the IWGP tag titles on Sunday at “Forbidden Door”.

We go backstage to Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Lethal says the biggest celebration is yet to come when he wins the ROH Pure Championship from Wheeler Yuta. He says that if Samoa Joe doesn’t show up with the ROH Television Title, he must vacate it.

Back from the break, Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He introduces Christian Cage and he comes to the ring.

We hear from Christian Cage

Schiavone asks him why he turned on Jurassic Express last week with the chair shot to Jungle Boy. Cage receives loud boo’s from the audience and he says that Jungle Boy wasn’t going to get away with eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal last year. He says that what was even more petty was the audience cheering when he was eliminated and he deserves more respect. He said that Jungle Boy also cost him a massive bonus and a fast track to the AEW Championship. He says that he got to searching more on Jungle Boy on social media and he doesn’t care about fan’s opinions. Cage says that he saw how talented Jungle Boy was and he would hitch a ride to get a massive pay check. He asks if fans really thought he was there to help out the younger generation. He gives wrestler free advice and says to earn a big pay check, they need to have a match that people will remember and watch for years to come. Cage says Jungle Boy doesn’t have the killer instinct and the one time he doesn’t walk out with him, they lose the AEW tag team titles.

Schiavone rolls footage of Cage trash talking Jungle Boy’s mom and sister. He asks him why he would say that and he responds by saying that she wanted him to be his father. Cage says that he never wanted to be his father and the father he had is dead. Cage says Jungle Boy refuses to fight back and he should enjoy an early retirement.

Jurassic Express’ music hits and Luchasaurus comes to the ring. He starts choking Cage in the corner and says that the two of them need to talk in private. He tells him to let go and Luchasaurus is like a son to him. Cage hugs him and the two leave the ring together.

We go to a video showing Sting’s return on “Rampage” last week. We cut backstage to the Young Bucks and Kyle O’Reilly. Matt says that the Bucks will be at “Forbiddeen Door” and O’Reilly says that him and the Bucks will be re-joining the Bullet Club for one night only to take on Darby and Sting’s crew.

We go back to the ring where Malakai Black’s music hits. He comes to the ring, followed by Penta Oscuro accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

AEW Mid-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro

The bell rings and the two face off. Penta taunts Black and the two start beating down one another. Black hits an elbow, then Penta hits a flip over the top rope. Penta sends Black back in the ring, but Black comes back with a waist lock. Penta hits a backstabber, then goes for th pin but Black kicks out. Penta sends Black to the outside. Penta gets on the apron, but Black trips him. He sends him into the barricades.

Black sends Penta back into the ring. He hits a series of stomps, followed by a shoulder to he midsection. He locks Penta in an abdominal stretch, but Penta escapes. Black hits Penta with a kick. Penta sends him into the corner back-first, then hits a corkscrew off the ropes. Penta hits a couple clotheslines, then hits a crossbody.

Both men climb out to the apron. Penta hits a chop, followed by an insiguri. Both men get back in the ring and Penta hits. a cutter. He goes for the pin, but Black kicks out. Penta gets Black on the top turn buckle, but Black escapes and sweeps his leg. Black hits a knee to Penta’s face and sends him out of the ring. Black goes off the middle turn buckle and takes him down. Black sends Penta in the ring and hits a double foot stomp. He goes for a pin, but Penta kicks out.

Penta hits an insiguri and places Black on the top turn buckle. He hits a Fear Factor off the top. He goes for a pin, but Black places his foot on the bottom rope. Black hits the Spinning Back Heel Kick for the win.

Winner: Malakai Black

Post match, Pac comes to the ring. Miro comes on the screen and says that he will walk through the “Forbidden Door” and will drag everyone with him. He says that he will be the talk on Sunday.

Back from the break, there is a video package featuring Wardlow. He says he has been waiting three years for his shot at the TNT title. Back in the ring, Adam Cole’s music hits and he joins commentary for the next match on the show. Silas Young comes to the ring, followed by “Hangman” Adam Page.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Silas Young

The bell rings and the two lock up. Page sends Young to the mat, but Young comes back and hits a kick to the midsection. Page hits a boot on Young’s jaw, followed by a chop. He delivers another one, but Young reverses and hits a couple of his own. Page knocks Young to the mat, then sends him to the outside. He goes over the top, but Young moves out of the way. He climbs to the top turn buckle and delivers a moonsault. He sends Young back in the ring.

Young send Page into the corner, but Page rolls him up. Young kicks out. Young hits a suplex, then locks in a waist lock. Page escapes and Young delivers a swinging neck breaker off the ropes. Young climbs to the to turn buckle and Page follows. Page delivers a superplex, then the two men exchange forearms. Page hits a Fallaway Slam, then kips up. He gets Young up on his shoulders, but Young escapes. Page knocks Young out of the rope, then flies over the top. Page climbs to the top, then hits a crossbody. He goes for a pin, but Young kicks out.

Young hits a back breaker, then goes for a pin but Page kicks out. Page comes back with a release German suplex, then hits the Buckshot a lariat for the win.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Post match, Adam Cole grabs a mic. He asks who’s ready for story time, but Jay White interrupts him. White apologizes for interrupting Cole and says he is responsible for making “Forbidden Door” as big as it can be (since he is the catalyst of AEW). White says he can’t make Cole his opponent because he lost to Page twice. He addresses Page and says everyone is dying to know who he will face for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He walks to the ring and says it will not be him. The two men start brawling, but Cole gets involved and gives White the upper hand. White starts attacking him with a bunch of right hands. Okada’s music hits and he comes to the ring. He and Page take out White and Cole, then have a stare down.

Backstage, Tony Schiavone is standing by with the Baddies. They announce Red Velvet is injured and they will get revenge on Kris Statlander for that, Stokley Hathaway says they are looking for a new Baddie over social media and we then go to commercial break.

Back from the break, Tony Schiavone is standing by Kris Statlander and Athena. They respond to the Baddies and mock them. They say that it was unfortunate that Red Velvet was injured, but no matter how many of them there are they aren’t afraid of them. They add that they have Willow Nightingale in their corner as well.

Back in the ring, Marina Shafir comes to the ring, alongside Nyla Rose. Toni Storm follows.

Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm

The bell rings and Shafir kicks Storm into the corner. Storm gets back up and the two women exchange submissions. Storm gains the upper hand and hits a low double kick. Shafir trips Storm, then hits a high kick. Shafir sends Storm out of the ring. Shafir distracts the referee, giving Rose the chance to hit a senton.

Shafir sends Storm back into the ring and hits a couple kicks. She chokes Storm on the ropes before the referee breaks it up. Shafir locks in a headlock, but Storm escapes. Shafir hits an upper cut, followed by a leg sweep. She knocks Storm to the mat, then goes for a pin but Storm kicks out.

Storm hits a kick to Shafir’s midsection, then delivers a head butt. Shafir knocks her out of the ring, then sends her into the apron and the ring steps. Storm comes back with a DDT and sends Shafir back into the ring. Storm hits a German suplex, then hits a Hip Attack. Rose tries to interfere, but the referee catches her. Storm rolls up Shafir for the win.

Winner: Toni Storm

Post match, Rose and Shafir attack Storm. Thunder Rosa comes to the ring and makes the save. Storm manages to grab the belt, then gives it back to Rosa as the two stare one another down.

We go backstage to Darby Allin and Sting. They address their “Forbidden Door” match. Commentary runs down the card for “Rampage” on Friday, followed by a rundown of “Forbidden Door”.

Chris Jericho comes to the ring with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Lance Archer, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi then follow. William Regal joins commentary.

Chris Jericho and Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley

Jericho and Archer go straight after Moxley and Tanahashi. The bell rings and Tanahashi and Archer start off the action. Tanahashi hits a few low kicks. Archer hits a choke slam, then tags in Jericho. Jericho hits a chop, then Tanahashi hits a forearm. Tanahashi hits Jericho’s back, then tags in Moxley. Moxley sends Jericho to the mat. He hits him with a few elbows, then bites Jericho’s head. Moxley sends Jericho out of the ring, then into the apron. He sends Jericho into the timekeepers table, then tosses him back in the ring. Guevara interferes and Jericho hits a step up insiguri off the ropes. Jericho tags in Archer and Moxley hits him with a couple forearms. He goes off the ropes and hits Moxley with a shoulder block.

Jericho tags in and hits a side slam. He pins Moxley, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho sends Moxley out of the ring. While the referee is distracted, Guevara and Archer beat him down. Jericho goes for a pin, but Moxley kicks out. Jericho hits a vertical suplex, then tags in Archer. Archer sends Moxley into the corner and delivers a right hand. Archer hits a knee to Moxley’s face, then tags in Jericho. The two beat down Moxley in the corner with some boots and right hands to his midsection. Moxley fires back with a few chops. Jericho hits a forearm, followed by the Lionsault. Moxley gets his knees up and makes the hot tag to Tanahashi.

Tanahashi knocks Jericho to the mat and hits a crossbody. He climbs to the middle turn buckle and hits a Senton. He goes for a pin, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho looks for the Walls of Jericho, but Tanahashi reverses it and rolls him up. He goes for a pin, but Tanahashi kicks out. Jericho pins Tanahashi, but Moxley breaks it up. Tanahashi hits a couple forearms on Jericho, followed by a crossbody off the top turn buckle. Jericho rolled through and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Moxley breaks it up and delivers a cutter. Archer tries to interfere, but Tanahashi delivers a Slingblade.

Moxley tags in as Archer does. Moxley hits him with a forearm, followed by the Paradigm Shift. Tanahashi tags in and hits a Frog Spals for the win.

Winners: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley

Post match, Tanahashi and Moxley face off ahead of their match for the AEW Interim Title at “Forbidden Door”. Eddie Kingston comes out of nowhere and starts beating down Jericho. Wheeler Yuta comes to the ring and goes after Jericho. Kingston starts brawling with Sammy Guevara. Minoru Suzuki comes to the ring, followed by Shota Umino. Referees comes down to break up all the fighting. Santana and Ortiz come to the ring to take out “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker. Jake Hager joins the action, all as Moxley and Tanahashi stare down one another in the ring. The show then goes off the air.

“AEW Dynamite” airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST/5 PM PST on TBS.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]com