In an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, FTR member Dax Harwood was asked about recent reports suggesting WWE was interested in re-signing FTR once their AEW contracts expire next year. Dax revealed there was no damage control following the report, and also stated that he and teammate Cash Wheeler respected AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan so much that they wouldn’t talk contract status with anyone while they were signed.

“We didn’t need any damage control,” Harwood said. “I think both companies are in the business of getting talent and getting talented talent, not just any talent, and I think they’ve seen the wave we’ve made, especially in the last 8-10 months, more so in the last 4 months. So yeah, why wouldn’t they put feelers out? Why wouldn’t they ask about it?

“Here’s the thing; we respect Tony so much. We would never, in a million years, while we’re under a contract with the company, would we ever go behind his back and talk contract status with anybody else. No other company. We would never do that to him because we have too much respect for what he’s given us and what he’s allowed us to do.”

As for what will happen once their AEW contracts expired, Dax Harwood made clear that while money was cool, it would not be the main factor in their decision. Rather, the most important thing would be what place would present the best opportunity for them and the best place to build their legacy.

“Now on the flip side of that, we’re gonna go where professional wrestling takes us, and wherever the best opportunity is for us and wherever we can build on our legacy,” Harwood said. “That’s the most important thing. Obviously, money is really, really cool. I’m allowed to take care of my wife and daughter.

“But whenever we initially got the contract offer from WWE, I called my grandmother and I told her how much it was, and I told her, ‘I think I’m going to turn it down.’ And her exact words were ‘David, how much money do you need?’ I was like ‘oh my god, she’s right.’ My dad and my mom busted their ass to take care of me. If they can do it, I can do the same thing and I don’t have to do this. I do it because I love it. So we’re going to go wherever the love of wrestling takes us.”

