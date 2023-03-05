FTR Return To AEW, Set Their Sights On Tag Team Titles

The Top Guys are back in All Elite Wrestling for the first time since December.

After The Gunns successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against three separate teams at AEW Revolution, FTR made their emphatic return, and made their intentions clear for what's next in their wrestling careers. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked The Gunns as they spoke to Renee Paquette post-match, setting their sights on challenging for the belts they've previously held. During the brawl, Harwood cut himself open, gushing blood as the duo celebrated their return.

Previously, FTR had been very vague about what was next for their careers, leaving several options open along the way with Tony Khan hoping to see them back in AEW but seemingly unsure if it would happen. Although their appearance does not confirm the team is re-signing with the company, as their contracts do expire in April, the return could either be the beginning of a new run for the group or their last ride in AEW. The duo has teased returning to WWE, wrestling on the indies or in Japan, and returning to AEW in the past, making it very unclear what the next move is for one of the greatest tag teams of the modern era.

The Gunns won their Revolution match by landing their finish, 3:10 to Yuma, on Danhausen, pinning him to secure their first title defense since winning the belts on the February 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The sons of Billy Gun, sometimes known as the Ass Boys, already own a victory over FTR, which they secured in FTR's most recent AEW match on December 21.