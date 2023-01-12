Major Updates On FTR's AEW Status, Contract Expiration Date & Future

While the wrestling world is currently in the grips of Vince McMahon and his return to power, it's easy to forget that another big story is looming this year, the free agency of FTR. The duo have made it clear that their contracts with AEW are expiring this April, and no one, including themselves, knows what's going to happen. Sadly though, it seems fans will be seeing a lot less of FTR in the meantime. In the latest episode of his podcast FTR with Dax, Dax Harwood revealed that he and Cash Wheeler will be taking some time to consider their next move.

"We have asked and been granted the next few months off of television, so we can sit back, reflect, let our bodies heal, and figure out what we are going to do for the next few years," Harwood said. "Because whatever we decide to do next, will be the absolute last thing we do, as far as wrestling. I don't see myself, after I'm done with whatever we're going to decide next, in five years going on the independents. I don't see myself working, in five years a Japan tour, or a Mexican tour, or traveling around the world and wrestling all over places."

"That's why these next few months are the most important few months for us. By April at least, at most, we will have an answer. But now, again, I have to take in my health, I have to take in my family, I have to take in my creativity, and I have to take in my personal life all into consideration, about what we're going to do next."