Dax Harwood Confirms When FTR's AEW Contracts Are Up

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are in the midst of a monumental run as tag team champions for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, all while being under contract to All Elite Wrestling. The duo made their AEW debuts in May 2020 and signed full-time deals two months later in July, and as the three-year mark is approaching, so too, it appears, are their contracts.

Harwood revealed in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that he believes FTR's contracts expire at the end of April 2023. Harwood stated that he's had "a lot of conversations about their future" with Wheeler as they evaluate their options, including potentially "tak[ing] a year off of wrestling for major companies and just do things that are fun to them." Regarding this possibility, Harwood told Fightful that "having the opportunity to work more indies and various companies have led [FTR] to find out how much they love that landscape."

No matter what the future holds, FTR are no strangers to competing around the world and winning gold. The duo held the WWE "NXT", "Raw", and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships between 2015 and 2019 before receiving their release in April 2020. Less than five months into their AEW run, they captured their first AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Young Bucks at All Out. Despite achieving their dream of winning the IWGP tag titles, Harwood and Wheeler are still chasing their second reign with the AEW tag titles, which are currently held by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.