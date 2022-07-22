FTR might be currently holding the IWGP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Championships, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their eyes on reclaiming the AEW World Tag Team Championships as well.

The duo have been at the top of the tag team rankings for over seven weeks now, but have yet to receive a title shot, something fans haven’t failed to take note of. It hasn’t gone under FTR’s radar, either — during an interview with Web Is Jericho, Cash Wheeler sarcastically commented, “I would love to work with Swerve and Lee at some point, but we’re No. 1 contenders, so that probably can’t happen. When we drop down from there, maybe we’ll cash in.”

Wheeler and his partner, Dax Harwood have commented on the situation several times now, both in promos and on social media. Other teams have enjoyed title shots recently, including The Young Bucks, even though FTR should technically have been before them due to their status in the rankings. However, Matt and Nick Jackson no longer hold the gold in AEW, with Swerve In Our Glory having recently defeated them.

While FTR are happy to joke about aspects of AEW’s tag team division, Wheeler did put over both the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club, saying “I think both of those teams have a world of potential.” The two teams, formerly allies, have been feuding against each other after Billy Gunn turned on Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

“I think The Gunn Club are gonna be one of the best tag teams that everybody’s talking about in the next couple of years, because they have great natural ability and charisma, but they also have the great base with their dad (Billy Gunn) making sure they don’t skip the fundamentals and they don’t take anything for granted, so they cover all the bases,” Wheeler said. “When they get a little more seasoned and they keep finding themselves like they’ve been doing, the sky’s the limit for those guys.”

Even though FTR have their eyes on the AEW tag team division, their immediate focus right is on defending their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships, as they are set to put them on the line against the Briscoes this Saturday at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

