This Saturday night at ROH Death Before Dishonor, the Briscoes will return to Ring of Honor to battle FTR in a two out of three falls match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, the same titles the Briscoes have held 12 times and even held earlier this year before FTR defeated them at Supercard of Honor. And according to AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan, Death Before Dishonor won’t be the last time you see the Briscoes in ROH.

At a media call for Death Before Dishonor this Tuesday afternoon, Khan provided a significant update on the status of the Briscoes coming out of this weekend.

“The Briscoes are under contract to Ring of Honor,” Khan said. “Long-term contract. I think there are some other developmental wrestlers, but really the key, probably the biggest names that are exclusively signed to Ring of Honor are the Briscoes. They are some of the biggest names in Ring of Honor history, they’re Hall of Famers. There are others, but I think that would be a great example of a key act. They haven’t really appeared in AEW yet, but they are signed to Ring of Honor.”

Khan did not clarify whether this meant the Briscoes would be appearing on AEW programming as well. It was reported earlier in the year that Warner Brothers Discovery was wary of AEW signing Jay or Mark Briscoe due to past homophobic remarks Jay had made years ago. It’s unclear if this signing means Warner Brothers Media has softened its stance on the Briscoes.

In addition to Briscoes-FTR II, Death Before Dishonor will feature Claudio Castagnoli challenging Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship, Mercedes Martinez defending the ROH Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for Yuta’s ROH Pure Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for Joe’s ROH TV Championship, and other matches. The show will air on Bleacher Report and traditional PPV.

