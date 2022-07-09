The price for the Ring of Honor “Death Before Dishonor” event has now been revealed.

The pay-per-view is now available for preorder on Bleacher Report and Fite TV with the price listed as $39.99, making it a little cheaper than AEW pay-per-views. ROH and AEW are usually spoken in the same breath now due to sharing the same owner. It is also priced slightly higher than Sinclair-era ROH shows, which typically ran for $34.99.

The show will emanate from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on July 23. It is available in both English and Spanish.

After feuding for months, Samoa Joe is set to take on Jay Lethal for The TV Championship. Joe has not been seen since Double or Nothing in May while Lethal, alongside Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, has continuously called him out and challenged him.

Wheeler Yuta is set to defend his Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia as part of the feud between Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society. FTR are also set to defend their Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes following their critically acclaimed match at Supercard of Honor back in April.

Here is the updated card for “Death Before Dishonor”:

* Ring of Honor Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Ring of Honor Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

It’s unclear who Jonathan Gresham will be defending the ROH Championship against at the pay-per-view, but he is set for an ROH Title Defense against Lee Moriarty on next Friday’s AEW “Rampage”.

