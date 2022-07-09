During tonight’s episode of AEW “Rampage,” it was announced that an ROH World Title Match will be next week on the July 15th episode of “Rampage.”

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will be defending his title against Lee Moriarty.

During tonight’s episode of “Rampage,” Gresham turned heel and joined Tully Blanchard’s stable, which includes The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.

During Gresham and Moriarty’s match against The Gates of Agony, Moriarty was trying to tag in Gresham, but he pulled his hand away and went to hug Blanchard on the entrance ramp.

Gresham has been the ROH World Champion since defeating Jay Lethal at Final Battle 2021.

There were other matches and segments announced for the Fyter Fest edition of “Rampage.”

Private Party will face the Lucha Brothers, while The Gunn Club will be explaining why they turned on The Acclaimed during this past Wednesday’s “Dynamite.”

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s episode:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Private Party vs. Lucha Brothers

* The Gunn Club explain why they turned on The Acclaimed

Below are highlights from tonight’s show:

After ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham‘s shocking actions against tag team partner @theleemoriarty tonight on #AEWRampage, Moriarty has his eyes set on the ROH World Championship next FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! Tune in NOW to #AEW Rampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/SfEDB9I2Qy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2022

Not something we expected to see this Friday night on #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/I9FUFlH31e — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 9, 2022

Results to the July 8th episode of Rampage are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]