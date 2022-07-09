Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Rampage” viewing party. Tonight’s episode was recorded Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Three matches are being promoted for tonight’s show:

Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb in action

Our live coverage will begin at 10 PM ET.

