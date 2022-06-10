FTR’s Dax Harwood reacted to next week’s AEW “Dynamite” Tag Team Title match between the current champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, The Hardys, and The Young Bucks.

As seen below, Harwood shared the AEW Tag Team rankings from April 27 to June 8. FTR are current number one contenders, while The Young Bucks are number 5 and The Hardys are number 3.

Since making their AEW debut in May 2020, Harwood and Cash Wheeler have held the AEW Tag Team Titles once. FTR were champions from September 5, 2020, to November 7, 2020. They had lost the titles from The Young Bucks at Full Gear 2020.

FTR currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Titles and the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

They have been the ROH Tag Team Champions since defeating the Briscoe Brothers at Supercard of Honor XV on April 1. FTR’s most recent ROH title defense was against Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero).

FTR have been the AAA World Tag Team Champions since defeating The Lucha Brothers on the October 16, 2021 edition of “AEW Dynamite.” Since winning the titles, they have defended them against Dragon Lee & Dralistico, the Lucha Brothers, and the Young Bucks.

Below is the current card for next week’s AEW “Dynamite:”

* Three-Way Ladder Match For The AEW Tag Team Championships

Jurassic Express (c) Vs. The Hardys Vs. The Young Bucks

* Wardlow vs. 20-on-1 handicap elimination match

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament First-Round Match

Miro vs. Ethan Page

* Hair Vs. Hair Match

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

