Not only will we see the previously announced hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz next week, we will also see a big triple threat tag team ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

It was announced on tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” that Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, and the AEW Tag Champions Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, will all compete in a ladder match on next week’s episode. Jurassic Express’ manager, Christian, brought up the idea by reminding The Hardys how much history they made back in the day in their triangle ladder matches.

As mentioned, we will also see Jericho and Ortiz put their hair on the line in a one-on-one match on next week’s show. The feud between The Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz has been going on for months now, and this is the next bout ahead of their upcoming Blood & Guts match on the June 29 “Dynamite”.

It was announced earlier on the show tonight that The All Atlantic Championship is coming to AEW, and a tournament will be held to decide the inaugural Champion. Pac won a match against Buddy Matthews this evening and advances to the next round. Meanwhile, Ethan Page vs. Miro is scheduled for next week’s “Dynamite” and will determine which participant heads to their respective next section of the bracket.

The “Road Rager” edition of “Dynamite” in St. Louis, Missouri will also feature Wardlow against 20 “plaintiffs”, who are security guards “suing him” for the attacks during the MJF match build-up.

You can see the current card below:

* Three-Way Ladder Match For The AEW Tag Team Championships

Jurassic Express (c) Vs. The Hardys Vs. The Young Bucks

* Wardlow vs. 20-on-1 handicap elimination match

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament First-Round Match

Miro vs. Ethan Page

* Hair Vs. Hair Match

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

