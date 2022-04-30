During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW’s FTR responded to rumors that WWE is interested in re-signing them, bringing back the team into the company they just left two years ago. Cash Wheeler spoke about when he found out about the rumor and what his immediate reaction was to the interest from WWE’s end.

“I was driving to the airport when [Dax] sent me the screenshot and I was like ‘is this legit? Is this a real thing?’ That’s how I found out,” Cash said. “Sitting here, getting ready to board a flight, I’m thinking about how crazy this all is and how crazy this whole year has been. I don’t know how much has changed there as far as how we’ve wanted tag team wrestling to be. We’re getting to show everybody what tag team wrestling can be and what our vision of it is, it’s buzzing right now, tag teams are killing it everywhere right now and not just us. We are at the top of that obviously but tag team wrestling, in general, is killing it right now and it’s creating a buzz and it’s got some of the best tag teams at the same time in the past couple of decades I would say.

“Just from everybody in NJPW, IMPACT, AEW, WWE, MLW, there’s so many ridiculously talented teams and we’re getting to put a focus on that. That’s what we always wanted to do and I was kind of blown away when I read [that WWE has interest in us]. It makes you think about a bunch of different things but right now we get to paint what we see wrestlings tag team picture as. I’m happier than I’ve been, I make more money than I have and I don’t want to think about anything other than that and making tag team wrestling and ourselves the best ever.”

With Tony Khan announcing a major AEW x NJPW pay per view called Forbidden Door on June 26, FTR spoke about their plans to hold the IWGP Tag Team Championships. Cash and Dax revealed why they believe winning the New Japan titles would put themselves in rarified air and make them unquestionably the greatest tag team ever.

“We want to be the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions, until then or after then, we want the IWGP Tag Team Titles and that’s very very important,” Dax said. “That’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while and we haven’t tried to do anything to waste it because when we do it, we want tag team wrestling to be talked about and buzzed about. THat’s something we think that can be cool but it’s very high on my list right now, two-time AEW Tag Team Champions and then add another star on the list.”

“If we do get the opportunity to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships, we’ll be the only tag team in history to hold WWE Raw and SmackDown, NXT, AEW, AAA, AEW, ROH and IWGP [Tag Team Gold],” Dax said. “But if we do all that and we hold all those titles, is there a debate anymore [as to who is the greatest of all time]? I say that humbly as a real question, I don’t say that as there’s no debate, we are the greatest ever… but really, what’s the debate now? Where are we in that debate?”

