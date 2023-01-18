Tony Khan Addresses Whether FTR Will Return To AEW

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had a monumental 2022. The duo entered the year as AAA World Tag Team Champions before picking up their first Ring of Honor World Tag Team Title in April. In June, FTR captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Harwood and Wheeler spent the remainder of the year traveling the world, defending their gold against teams from various promotions all while being under contract to AEW.

After FTR lost all three championships over the course of a month, Harwood announced on his podcast that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has granted them time off to rest and recover from their grueling schedule. The time off will also allow them the chance to contemplate their futures, as their AEW contracts are up in April. During a recent appearance on "In The Kliq," Khan addressed his desire to see FTR return.

"I do hope to see FTR back," Khan said. "They do need some time to recover from what was one of the most intense years of wrestling any team's ever done — the schedule they went through, all the different places they worked." Khan also labeled FTR's double dog collar match against the Briscoes at ROH Final Battle last month as one of the most "barbaric" matches he's ever seen.

"So I think, for those guys, we wanna see them back in AEW and wanna see them heal up and come back at 100 percent," Khan said. "We're really looking forward to that, hopefully. I think they're a great team and would love to have them back."