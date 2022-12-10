ROH Final Battle Live Coverage (12/10): Chris Jericho Faces Claudio Castagnoli, Double Dog Collar Tag Match
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live ROH Final Battle 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.
Tonight's show is set to be headlined by an ROH World Championship match as Chris Jericho defends the title against the former champion Claudio Castagnoli. The two men have been embroiled in a feud for several months, and if Jericho retains the title this time around, Castagnoli will be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
That is not the only match that will pit the JAS against the Blackpool Combat Club, as the faction wars will continue in the ROH Pure Championship match as Wheeler Yuta attempts to regain his title against current champion Daniel Garcia.
This week on "AEW Dynamite" a late match was added as it was confirmed that FTR and The Briscoes will do battle once again. The current ROH World Tag Team Champions have won their previous two encounters against the veteran team, but this time it will be a double dog collar match.
Dalton Castle and The Boys will be defending their ROH World Trios Championships against The Embassy, while Samoa Joe will be putting his ROH Television Championship on the line against new AEW signing, Juice Robinson.
In the women's division, Mercedes Martinez will be getting tested as she defends the ROH Women's World Championship against Athena, who has been showcasing a lot more aggression as of late inside the ring.
Blake Christian is also set to team up with new AEW talent, AR Fox as they compete against Dralistico and RUSH.
Finally, for the main card, Swerve In Our Glory will come together once again despite the tensions between them as they face Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
There are also several Zero Hour matches confirmed as Jeff Cobb will collide against Mascara Dorado, and Willow Nightingale will face Trish Adora. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker compete against Shinobi Shadow Squad, and The Kingdom are in action against Top Flight.
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb
Mascara Dorado starts off trying to take down his bigger opponent with a shoulder tackle but it doesn't work, and then Jeff Cobb shows some speed by diving over his opponent. While he then catches the former WWE Superstar, Dorado runs up the ropes and connects with a hip toss. However, as he tries to dive out to the floor Dorada gets caught and then launched into the ring post and slammed down onto the ring apron for good measure.
Back inside the ring, Cobb drops Dorado with a huge chop and he then surfs on him. While the masked man tries to connect with a few forearms, Cobb instantly drops him with just one. There is too much showboating after though which allows Dorado to trip Cobb into the turnbuckles as he follows up by diving out of the ring to wipe out the bigger man.
Dorado comes back into the ring with a springboard senton, which gets him a near fall, but the tide turns again when Cobb slams him to the mat as he almost gets the job done with the following moonsault. Dorado counters the Tour Of The Islands but the pinfall attempt comes up short and he then eats several forearms as he looks to dive back into the ring. Cobb then tries to deadlift suplex him back into the ring but Dorado reverses and then hits a bulldog from the second rope.
Cobb misses with a right but he then pops up Dorado and plants him back down with Aloha Means Goodbye for the victory.
Winner: Jeff Cobb
Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
Angelo Parker and Eli Isom shake hands to start, with 2.0 mocking them, and Isom almost catches him immediately with a roll-up. Matt Menard comes in and goes for an over-the-top handshake as well, and he swaps back for Parker as Cheeseburger then tags in. The two teams continue the handshakes with the Jericho Appreciation Society stars pushing to comedy of it by doing it to each other as well.
Cheeseburger eats an elbow after mocking the handshake, but 2.0 work together well with a backbreaker-knee strike combination. Menard then hammers down with punches in the corner as Parker comes back in again with a snap suplex as the JAS stars continue to take control of the match.
2.0 continue to make frequent tags to remain in control, isolating Cheeseburger, with Parker running up the back of his partner to connect with a back elbow. Cheeseburger then looks for a tag but he is tackled down, yet he crawls under both men to make the tag.
Isom comes in hot with a huge spear into the corner to hit both men, following with a pop-up neck breaker as Cheeseburger comes in with a stomp. However, Cheeseburger is then sent to the outside as he tries to continue his attack and that allows Menard to hit a suplex. They then connect with the double DDT for a win, with Cheeseburger isolated on the outside unable to help his partner.
Winners: Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
The two women lock up to start things off with a lock-up as they head down to the mat as Trish Adora looks for a series of pinfall attempts but she is unable to get the job done this early. Adora then connects with several more strikes, but Willow Nightingale's power proves to be too much as she charges in with a shoulder tackle and then a running low-crossbody.
Nightingale takes the fight to the corner with a series of lariats, but Adora matches the power battle with a Northern Lights Suplex, which gets a near fall. She follows up with a couple of strikes. They then make their way to their feet and Nightingale nails several huge lariats and chops and then attacks in the corner. She heads to the top rope and nails a shotgun dropkick, but Adora is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt.
Nightingale attempts the powerbomb but it gets blocked several times, and instead, she lifts her up and plants Adora on her knee. Adora continues to fight back though with another suplex, and then a huge chop of her own. Despite that, Nightingale hits a pounce, launching her opponent across the ring, following it with the powerbomb, and this time she is able to connect, securing an impressive victory.
Winner: Willow Nightingale