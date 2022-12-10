ROH Final Battle Live Coverage (12/10): Chris Jericho Faces Claudio Castagnoli, Double Dog Collar Tag Match

Tonight's show is set to be headlined by an ROH World Championship match as Chris Jericho defends the title against the former champion Claudio Castagnoli. The two men have been embroiled in a feud for several months, and if Jericho retains the title this time around, Castagnoli will be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Tonight's show is set to be headlined by an ROH World Championship match as Chris Jericho defends the title against the former champion Claudio Castagnoli. The two men have been embroiled in a feud for several months, and if Jericho retains the title this time around, Castagnoli will be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

That is not the only match that will pit the JAS against the Blackpool Combat Club, as the faction wars will continue in the ROH Pure Championship match as Wheeler Yuta attempts to regain his title against current champion Daniel Garcia.

This week on "AEW Dynamite" a late match was added as it was confirmed that FTR and The Briscoes will do battle once again. The current ROH World Tag Team Champions have won their previous two encounters against the veteran team, but this time it will be a double dog collar match.

Dalton Castle and The Boys will be defending their ROH World Trios Championships against The Embassy, while Samoa Joe will be putting his ROH Television Championship on the line against new AEW signing, Juice Robinson.

In the women's division, Mercedes Martinez will be getting tested as she defends the ROH Women's World Championship against Athena, who has been showcasing a lot more aggression as of late inside the ring.

Blake Christian is also set to team up with new AEW talent, AR Fox as they compete against Dralistico and RUSH.

Finally, for the main card, Swerve In Our Glory will come together once again despite the tensions between them as they face Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.

There are also several Zero Hour matches confirmed as Jeff Cobb will collide against Mascara Dorado, and Willow Nightingale will face Trish Adora. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker compete against Shinobi Shadow Squad, and The Kingdom are in action against Top Flight.