AEW Announces 'Live Televised Event' In Regina, Saskatchewan, Drops Live Rampage

It may still be a few months away, but AEW appears to be absolutely giddy about its upcoming month-long jaunt in Canada, which begins at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in Toronto on June 24 and continues until a non-televised "House Rules" event in Calgary on July 15. And the excitement may only grow, as a change has been made to the Canada tour that could be a clue to new AEW programming. On Twitter Wednesday, AEW made the announcement regarding one of the stops.

"AEW makes its Regina, Saskatchewan debut on the NEW DATE of Saturday, July 8 with a LIVE televised event from the Brandt Centre," the tweet read.

In AEW's original announcement regarding its Canada tour, its stop in Regina was listed as a live taping for "Rampage," set to take place on July 14, days after "Dynamite" was scheduled for Saskatoon on July 12. With "Dynamite" and "Rampage" both set to be taped in Edmonton on July 5, this announcement would suggest it is a separate AEW event from its usual TV programming.

Interestingly enough, the announcement comes during a time when reports have emerged that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are close to agreeing to a deal for a third AEW TV show, one that would reportedly air on Saturday nights, the same night the Regina show has been moved to. While the event could wind up being something like a "Battle of the Belts" special, speculation will surely focus on Regina as potentially being the location of the debut episode of AEW's newest TV program.