AEW Battle Of The Belts V Live Coverage (1/6): AEW Tag Team Title Match, Jade Cargill In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of AEW's Battle Of The Belts V!

This will be a live show taking place directly after "AEW Rampage," with every match seeing a title placed on the line.

The main event of the night will see The Acclaimed defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships for the second time this week, in what will be a rematch from "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday night, which saw them defend against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The match had plenty of controversy, as Lethal and Jarrett did have the titles won at one stage, however, Aubrey Edwards caught them cheating and demanded the encounter start again, which The Acclaimed were able to win. However, that also saw some interference from outside the ring from Max Caster, which led to the match tonight.

However, this time it will be a No Holds Barred match, giving the challengers a distinct edge considering the fact they have a numbers advantage with Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt likely to be at ringside, while Billy Gunn will accompany the title holders.

Elsewhere on the card Jade Cargill will be putting her TBS Championship on the line against Skye Blue. The undefeated AEW star has already defeated Blue earlier this week in a tag team match that saw Red Velvet walk away from Cargill, and that could lead to the champion taking out her frustrations during this match. Finally, Orange Cassidy will once again defend his All-Atlantic Championship, this time against Kip Sabian who has been feuding against the Best Friends in recent weeks to earn this opportunity.