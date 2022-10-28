Top AEW Star Told CM Punk He Was A 'Cancer' After All Out

One locker room leader saw CM Punk as a growing problem backstage.

Fightful Select has reported that after all the chaos took place during All Out weekend, Chris Jericho approached Punk to tell him that he was "cancer" to the locker room and a detriment to the company's well-being. After those comments Punk reportedly told Jericho something to the effect that it wasn't his business and that he needed to leave.

CM Punk polarized himself against The Elite during the now notorious media scrum following All Out, as he disparaged The Young Bucks and Hangman Page for causing friction and division backstage. This later led to a fight that has called a lot of fans to wonder what exactly occurred. Wrestling Inc. Senior Editor Nick Hausman recently reported that Punk's camp states that his dog Larry was reportedly hurt during the fight as he had to get two teeth removed due to being hit by the door. Dave Meltzer said on a recent "Observer Radio" that he was told it was an "outright lie."

A lot has come out since the fight took place as it was initially reported from The Elite's camp that Kenny Omega was the person who took Larry to safety. An investigation took place, but Wrestling Inc. reported that Ace Steel's wife, who was in the room at the time watching Larry, was never questioned, according to Punk's camp. When it comes to who Tony Khan is siding with following the incident, the AEW President has sided with The Elite according to Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch.