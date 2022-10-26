Backstage Update On AEW Status Of Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks

Following a report that The Elite could be returning to AEW imminently, PWInsider and Fightful Select reported that the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was backstage for Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in Norfolk, Virginia. They hadn't been backstage for the company since the backstage brawl involving CM Punk following the All Out pay-per-view last month.

Fightful Select has also reported that Don Callis, Omega's manager, was also backstage Wednesday night in addition to being backstage at the October 21 "Rampage."

The timeline for an on-screen return of Omega and the Bucks appears to be in motion. A video played during Wednesday's "Dynamite" centered around the Elite's disappearance from AEW programming and their history with the company.

Prior to Wednesday night's "Dynamite" broadcast, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman spoke with CM Punk's camp and was told that AEW has not reached out to Punk since All Out. Also, Punk's camp says his dog Larry was injured during the altercation.

Punk is reportedly in negotiations for a buyout of the remainder of his contract with AEW. Punk's friend and trainer, Ace Steel, who was working as a backstage producer for AEW was recently released by the company following his involvement in the backstage brawl.

Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch reported that Tony Khan is "siding with [Omega] and The Bucks more than Punk" in the fallout from All Out. Keller also reported that Khan is still interested in Punk from a creative perspective in terms of matches that haven't happened yet.