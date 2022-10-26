Return Of The Elite Teased On AEW Dynamite

Could Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks be gracing the stages of All Elite Wrestling soon?

During Wednesday night's 'Dynamite", a video was shown, which featured The Elite and Don Callis being burned out of a series of images highlighting their history in the company. The audio was clips of them discussing their part in helping to build AEW and their partnership. The final shot of the video showed the AEW logo being scorched, with the 'E' notably disappearing before the other letters.

As noted earlier today, reports have surfaced that the Bucks and Omega are set to return to the company "at the very least in a backstage capacity" in the near future, with a meeting reportedly being held last week to work out the details.

The Elite hasn't been seen on AEW programming since reportedly being suspended following the backstage brawl after the All Out pay-per-view back in September. The trio was involved in a physical altercation with CM Punk and his friend and backstage producer Ace Steel. Earlier, Punk had questioned The Elite's performance as Executive Vice Presidents during the media scrum after All Out.

Since then, Steel has reportedly been released from the company while Punk is supposedly in discussions to buy out of the remainder of his contract with AEW.

Omega and The Bucks were instrumental in helping to launch AEW. The trio has been part of the company since its inception in 2019 and they are the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. Omega is also a former AEW World Champion and AEW Tag Team Champion (alongside "Hangman" Adam Page). The Bucks are former two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.