CM Punk Reportedly Negotiating AEW Buy-Out Amidst WWE Return Speculation

After a reference to The Elite, promotional material featuring the Young Bucks, and video footage of CM Punk were all seen on "AEW Dynamite" this past Tuesday, speculation arose that AEW was approaching a light at the end of the tunnel regarding the incident that occurred following AEW All Out in September. That speculation only continued to grow when it emerged on Wednesday that Ace Steel, who along with the Bucks, Punk, and Omega, was involved in the incident, had been reportedly released by AEW.

Now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, things may be closer than ever towards a resolution, at least regarding Punk. Meltzer reported early Friday morning that AEW and Punk are talking, confirming a Fightful report that AEW had been in contact with those involved in the All Out incident recently, but that, despite the talks, Punk's return to AEW seemed doubtful.

In fact, sources told Meltzer that AEW and Punk were in talks regarding a buy out of the remaining years of his contract. Meltzer further noted that a hold up in these talks was due to a non-compete clause, which Meltzer speculated was due to potential interest from Punk regarding a return to WWE, due to them being the only other major company in North America that could meet the salary Punk was making in AEW.