New Tag Team Champions were crowned during tonight’s “AEW Dynamite Road Rager.”

The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express in a ladder match to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

Jungle Boy was fighting and climbing to the titles, but he got pulled off the ladder and nailed with the BTE Trigger. The Young Bucks then scaled up the ladder and won the titles.

After the match ended, Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy. He dropped Jungle Boy with a Killswitch, then delivered a Con-Chair-To to his head.

Before losing the titles tonight, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus had been the champs since January 5, 2022, after they defeated The Lucha Bros.

This win marks The Young Bucks’ second title reign. The Bucks’ first reign was on November 7, 2020, at “Full Gear.” They had defeated FTR to become the champions.

Below are highlights are the title match:

Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

