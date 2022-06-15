Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Dynamite” viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz (Hair vs. Hair Match)

We are kicking off tonight’s “AEW Dynamite” in a major way as somebody is going to lose their hair! Ortiz wastes no time, attacking Chris Jericho straight away, and while Y2J tries to hit a Lionsault, Ortiz gets the knees up and continues his assault. The fight spills outside of the ring as Ortiz launches him into the barricade.

He then sits Jericho on the barber’s chair and begins reigning down with punches as Jericho then falls to the floor. Back in the ring and Jericho’s chest gets lit up with a chop and then a dropkick, but it only gets a near fall. Jericho turns things around with a few shots in the corner, and he then looks for a hurricanrana from the top rope, but Ortiz turns it into a powerbomb.

He follows that with a diving headbutt, but Jericho is once again able to kick out. Ortiz tries to hit a dive to the outside, but Jericho counters it with an elbow strike, and he follows it with a suplex from the apron to the floor. Back inside the ring and Jericho connects with a dropkick before dumping him to the outside.

Jericho then distracts the official while the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society members take a few shots at him until Eddie Kingston grabs a steel chair to make them move. Ortiz gets back into the ring but he goes straight into a delayed vertical suplex.

Ortiz starts firing up though, throwing hands at Jericho to show his aggression, but the veteran then connects with a boot to the face. However, he spends too long bragging on the top rope, which allows Ortiz to poke him in the eyes as he then drops from the top turnbuckle straight to the mat, getting another near fall.

Jericho then looks for the Walls, but Ortiz reverses with a pinfall attempt and then a DDT, with Jericho once again kicking out. He then misses with a move from the top rope as Jericho hits the Codebreaker, but that just gets a two count. Ortiz then attempts a hurricanrana, but Jericho blocks it straight into the Walls Of Jericho in the middle of the ring.

Ortiz gets to the rope and the JAS tries to stop him, but Kingston brawls them until Santana and Wheeler Yuta appear to try to level the numbers game as things go wild outside the ring. With the official distracted Kingston gets in the ring and nails Jericho with his spinning back fist, but somehow Jericho kicks out just in time!

The official is distracted once again by Jake Hager, and out of nowhere Fuego Del Sol appears and nails Ortiz with a bat to the face, assisting Jericho to get the victory.

Winner: Chris Jericho

After the match Fuego takes off his mask…it’s SAMMY GUEVARA!

– Ortiz then takes the clippers away from the barber, and he just starts cutting his own hair. Kingston then says that Ortiz is a man of his word, and Ortiz just screams Blood & Guts at him while cutting his own hair.

Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

The security all surround the ring and Wardlow smashes a few off the apron which eliminates them. Then a group of them mob him but he pushes out and takes them all to the ground. One man grabs Wardlow’s leg but he just lets him hold it as he clotheslines others. Wardlow then grabs one of them and launches him out of the ring to take out another group.

Wardlow then gets a submission and pinfall at the same time as he then stacks up another four to eliminate them with a pinfall. Another man gets Powerbombed, and then so does another two, he stacks the three and gets rid of them all. He then wipes through another four opponents, with more Powerbombs as they all get pinned.

Another five Powerbombs take place, one man tries to jump from the top rope but gets caught and slammed onto them for Wardlow to win the match.

Winner: Wardlow

– After the match, Wardlow grabs Mark Sterling, but then Dan Lambert appears, saying if he messes with one member of ATT the entire team messes with him. He claims they could come from anywhere, and he then shows two UFC legends (Matt Hughes & Tyron Woodley) at ringside as Lambert tells them to get in and take them out.

Wardlow points out they’re from St. Louis, he thinks they’d be smarter than to take orders from Lambert as he would guess they’re from the same cloth. Instead, they send Sterling into the hands of Wardlow who nails him with another Powerbomb!

Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

The two men grapple early as they look to gain advantage, with Will Ospreay then showing his athleticism by hitting a hurricanrana to drop his opponent. He follows up with a few chops in the corner, but Dax Harwood nails one of his own which drops Ospreay to the floor, following with a suplex and leg drop combination.

Harwood then launches Ospreay with a big back body drop. He follows it with an elbow strike and the two men then end up on the apron with the FTR star hitting more chops, only for Ospreay to slide underneath him as he pulls Harwood’s leg, getting him stuck in between the ring apron as he then dropkicks him into the steel stairs.

Back in the ring, Ospreay showcases his aggression, sending Harwood into the turnbuckles sternum first, which gets him a near fall. The New Japan star then locks in the abdominal stretch, but Dax gets out with a hip toss. Ospreay then handsprings back from the ropes only to be caught in mid-air, with Harwood hitting five consecutive German suplexes without release.

Harwwood then hits a sixth which sends him flying across the ring, but Dax then crashes and burns with an attempted diving headbutt, but Ospreay then shows him how it is done, nailing a great high-flying move that almost gets the job done. He then heads back to the top turnbuckle but Harwood cuts him off and literally chops him down to the apron.

Harwood sets Ospreay to launch him back into the ring, but he reverses into a crossbody! Ospreay then hits a powerbomb but Harwood rolls through with the jackknife, almost stealing the win! The United Empire star then launches himself over the top rope with a crossbody, and back in the ring he dives from the top rope to connect with an elbow to the head, which gets another near fall.

Ospreay tries for the Oscutter twice but Harwood pulls him back, and the FTR man looks for a springboard powerbomb only for Will to block it. He then goes for the Oscutter but Harwood catches him, and this time the springboard Liger Bomb is hit, and it gets a near fall for Harwood!

Both men then trade blows back and forth with Dax getting the best out of it with a major lariat. Ospreay then hits a Liger Bomb, but it doesn’t get the job done, and he follows it with the Oscutter, but Harwood kicks out again! The Brit then comes in with the Hidden Blade to win.

Winner: Will Ospreay

– After the match, the rest of the United Empire appear, but Cash Wheeler and Roppongi Vice come down to try and even the odds, but they don’t have enough men…that is until Orange Cassidy appears!!! He and Ospreay then end up face to face, but the rest of the AEW stars make him back off and they stand tall in the ring.

– A video package is shown discussing the history between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

– Both men then make their way to the ring and go face to face which gets a “holy sh*t” chant. Moxley says he has been chasing Tanahashi for a long time, and finally he’s here in all his glory. Jon says he has chased him across Japan and across the Pacific, everything he has done in New Japan has been about him.

Moxley says there’s only one man people call Ace…but not for long. Moxley says Tanahashi deserves the respect, but right now he is the best wrestler on the planet, lots of people are pretending but he lives it. Mox says there is more on the line than the AEW World Title, as everything is on the line for him that he has worked for three years to become.

Moxley says Tanahashi’s busted knees and life are on the line, and he says at Forbidden Door Tanahashi will call him Ace. The New Japan star gets on the microphone, but Chris Jericho then appears with Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. He says the only reason Moxley is in the ring is because he wasn’t here last week.

Jericho says if he doesn’t walk away right now, he will burn him in the eye because he’s a wizard. Jericho then points out the last time he saw Tanahashi he beat him. The Ace tells him to shut up, and then Lance Archer and Desperado attack both men while Jericho Appreciation Society also get involved as they jump the two men.

Jericho introduces the newest members of the JAS…Guevara and Conti. Jericho says Archer and Desperado are here on loan from Minoru Suzuki, and he says at Forbidden Door it will be him, Guevara and Suzuki vs. Kingston, Yuta, and Shooter Umino. Kingston, Ortiz, and Yuta come down and a brawl erupts with Tanahashi and Moxley finishing up standing tall.

– Video package airs as Darby Allin and Bobby Fish discuss their upcoming match.

– Toni Storm is interviewed and said that Britt Baker is intelligent, but even she wouldn’t play the stupid games that she has. Toni says she has the skillset of a champion, and she’s going to take the division to where it should be. We have all seen the DMD, but we want Toni as World Champ.

Ethan Page vs. Miro (All-Atlantic Championship Match Qualifier)

Ethan Page starts out playing mind games, leaving the ring, and when he gets back in he is able to attack Miro and he starts working on the arm. The former TNT Champion responds with a big lariat, and he then decides to work on the arm of his opponent as well. This one then spills to the outside as Miro continues to work aggressively.

Page turns things around again back in the ring though, and with the official distracted, Dan Lambert gets a shot in on Miro, but he doesn’t take kindly to it as he hits a huge dropkick. Miro then chases Lambert outside the ring, but this allows Page to dive off the ring apron with a shoulder tackle.

As they return to the ring, Miro once again turns things around by sending his opponent across the ring. He then locks him on the top ropes as he hits a series of sledge hammer blows to the chest, but Page then grabs the arms and yanks it down over the top rope. As Miro looks to follow outside he gets sent into the stairs three times in a row.

Page follows it up with a cutter, but that’s only good enough to get a near fall. Miro once again fires up, launching Page around the ring and he then nails a leg lariat to gain control. Miro then punches Lambert off the ring apron, following with a superkick to the face of Page as he then locks in Game Over.

Winner: Miro

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Toni Storm comes out swinging with big punches to Britt Baker, which forces her to retreat to the outside where Storm continues her attack. The detist manages to turn it around by sending her into the ring post, and the numbers game on the outside distracts Storm, allowing Britt to attack her from behind again.

However, as Baker tries to get back into the ring Toni rolls around and pulls the legs of Baker so she hits the apron, and as they re-enter the ring Storm hits a top rope crossbody. Baker distracts the official, and Jamie Hayter and Rebel are able to attack Storm, but that is until Thunder Rosa appears as she chases Hayter to the back.

However, Baker remains in control with a sling blade, but Storm kicks out. The former World Champion then connects with a butterfly suplex, but that’s not enough to get the win. Toni responds with some big overhand shots, but one kick to the midsection takes Storm back down straight away.

Storm connects with a DDT, and she follows that with another one to the floor, getting back in control. Baker looks for her glove from Rebel, but that allows Storm to hit the German Suplex, following up with a huge hip attack in the corner, and Storm looks to grab her, but Baker grabs hold of the rope each time as she appears to be legitimately hurt…but she is playing possum and almost gets a roll-up win.

Britt follows it with a swinging neck breaker but Storm is able to kick out, and she then goes for the Lock Jaw only for Storm to hit a German Suplex and then Storm Zero for the victory.

Winner: Toni Storm

– After the match Thunder Rosa appears again with the title, pointing at Storm in the ring.

– Stokely Hathaway is backstage and says he will be making his commentary debut, and Friday will see an open challenge for the TBS Championship. Willow Nightingale appears and says she’s trying to prove herself, so this Friday she wants the title shot, and Stokely says he will see her then.

– Hangman Page then appears and says last week he called his shot by calling out Kazuchika Okada for an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match. He says as an occasional dumbass, he didn’t think about the fact he might not be champion, and this past weekend he lost the title.

Page says the sentiment hasn’t changed, and the challenge still stands…but Adam Cole then appears and congratulates Jay White. He tells Page again that he won’t challenge for the title, and if anybody will it will be him. Forbidden Door isn’t about AEW or NJPW, it’s about the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.

Cole says the best way to showcase that is Cole vs. White. Cole then claims Okada won’t be at Forbidden Door, but there is someone who wants to say hello…and the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion is here…in the ring behind Page, hitting the Blade Runner. White says he is the catalyst of professional wrestling and he asks Page why he thinks he calls the shots, because he can’t be CM Punk?

White points out that he is 2-0 in singles matches against him. He says if he’s putting his title on the line at Forbidden Door, it won’t be against Page. The Switchblade says it won’t be against Cole either. He holds the prize and the power and he says the world breathes with the Switchblade as it is his era.

Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

Luchasaurus looks for a ladder early, but he gets nailed by a dropkick from Matt Jackson, who is then wiped out by Jungle Boy. With a ladder set in the ring Jackson tries to climb it to take out his opponent, but he bounces up to the top rope and then sends Nick flying out of the ring.

Jungle Boy and Matt then scale to the top of the ladder, and while Jungle Boy gets taken down, his partner comes in to help, but he gets taken down with some strikes. The big man kicks away the ladder and he and Jungle Boy take down their opponents with some strong double team work.

The masked man tries to climb the ladder but his opponents cut it off and then drop him face-first onto a lower rung. Jungle Boy gets sent to a ladder in the corner but he runs up it and bounces off the ropes to hit a double crossbody. Matt Jackson comes in with a locomotion trio of suplexes, with the third sending Jungle Boy into the ladder, while Nick dives out of the ring to hit Luchasaurus.

They then try to suplex Jungle Boy out through a table, but that gets stopped, and instead, Jungle Boy hits a hurricanrana that sends Matt through the table. He tries to do it to Nick but he counters and powerbomb Jungle Boy through one. He then attacks Luchasaurus with a roundhouse and follows it with a 450 Splash to the outside, crashing through Luchasaurus through a table.

Back inside the ring, The Young Bucks set Jungle Boy on a ladder that is balanced on the middle ropes as Nick hits him with a senton. The challengers then set up two sets of tables on top of each other outside the ring, and they then go and hit a bulldog-dropkick combo to Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy responds with some fight, but as he springboards towards them they nail a double superkick, but the big man starts fighting back now, with Nick Jackson getting Chokeslammed onto a ladder, he then moonsaults off the apron to wipe out both of the challengers. He then climbs the ladder but Matt jumps onto his back, only for Jungle Boy to throw a ladder at him.

He then climbs a smaller ladder, which Matt meets him on, and all four men then end up at the top of the ladders as they all brawl. They all end up down, with Luchasaurus being slammed onto a ladder with a double powerbomb and Jungle Boy gets planted with a poisonrana. The masked man is then set on a table outside the ring, and Matt comes flying in with an Elbow Drop from the top turnbuckle.

Jungle Boy and Matt start climbing, and when the champion pulls him, Matt’s shoe comes off, but he eventually hits a German Suplex. Nick then starts climbing instead, but Matt then makes his way back as the champion fights both men. The Young Bucks grab an arm each and they look for a BTE Trigger at the top of the ladder, but Jungle Boy sends them flying off the ladder into the top rope. But they bounce back and fall into the ladder Jungle Boy is on.

Luchasaurus then has his hands on the titles, but The Young Bucks push the ladder and the big man crashes through all four tables on the outside. This fires up his partner as Jungle Boy begins fighting and climbing, but he gets pulled off the ladder and nailed with the BTE Trigger. The Young Bucks then scale up and win the titles.

Winners (and new AEW World Tag Team Champions): The Young Bucks

– After the match Christian Cage comes and checks on the former champions, and Cage then drops Jungle Boy with a Killswitch! He then gets out the chairs and delivers a Con-Chair-To to the head of the man he was mentoring.

