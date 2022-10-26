The Elite Could Reportedly Return To AEW In Some Capacity 'Imminently'

For those anxiously waiting for new developments in the aftermath of AEW's All Out backstage incident, it appears we might finally be getting a bit of movement. Following recent rumblings that Punk has been in contract buyout talks with Tony Khan, Fightful Select now reports that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks could be coming back to work, "at the very least in a backstage capacity." As for when: "imminently," which doesn't offer much in specifics as to when The Elite might be resurfacing after being absent since that infamous September night in Chicago.

There also hasn't reportedly been any indication of when they may be seen by the general public on AEW programming. Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch recently stated that Khan has been "siding" with Omega and The Bucks more than Punk in this ordeal, which might indicate their return happening sooner rather than later. It was also said that Khan was still interested in Punk from a creative perspective, mentioning the matches, promos, and storylines that haven't happened yet with him in AEW — although that runs a bit contrary to premature talks of his exit.

Fightful claims that there was a meeting planned this past week to further discuss things, but no details have emerged on its context. While there has been radio silence from AEW on the status of Punk, Omega and the Jacksons — Nick and Matt — former AEW backstage employee and one of Punk's longtime friends, Ace Steel, was let go for his involvement in the post-All Out fracas. It remains unclear where this situation heads next, whether Punk shockingly returns to WWE or retires again or if there is even room for an AEW return, but it does appear something is at least stirring in this very unfortunate situation.