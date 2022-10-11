Dave Meltzer Breaks Down CM Punk's Explosive AEW All Out Media Scrum, Talks Fallout From Backstage Brawl & More! - Exclusive

Well you brought up how a year ago, AEW was a very different place than they are right now. A lot of things have happened since then, but one big thing was about a year ago, Cody started to make his exit from AEW, now he's in WWE. How much of an effect do you think Cody, now that we've had some time to look at it? Because Cody wasn't just somebody that was a performer, Cody was somebody that was in Tony's ear and was helping the product, and obviously the products change. How much of an effect do you think Cody leaving AEW had on the brand?

Well, it's hard to say in different ways ... I think it was a fantastic coup for WWE to get him at the time they did. Because it reversed a narrative that everybody wants to go to AEW and all of a sudden the guy who's one of the founders, basically, of AEW wanted to get ou,t and he had his reasons to do so. But I think it hurt AEW from a momentum standpoint, and I think it helped WWE a lot, especially when he went in there as the same character. Because all of a sudden it opened up a lot of eyes, because some people were just, " Ah, Vince will bury him" and this and that, and if Vince has got any brains, he will not bury him. He will push him to the moon because that will create more unrest in AEW.

If he buried him, that would be the greatest thing for AEW because if Cody, as good a talker as he is, went there and got buried, everybody would go like, "Oh man, they're just vindictive a**holes." But instead, Cody was being groomed for Roman Reigns before he got hurt and probably still is going to be going against Roman Reigns when he gets healthy. So it's like a lot of guys in AEW that previously might have not thought about going would be sitting there going like, "Oh, I mean that's a bigger stage and there's a lot of money there and maybe I can do better there." And I think it's caused a lot of unrest in AEW because of that. So I think Vince and Levesque and everybody, I think that they played the Cody thing perfectly and I think it was a big deal because whatever it was, the pageantry of WrestleMania really started a turnaround with WWE and kind of made them hotter than AEW.

And I think before that, when you're looking at a Wednesday AEW average attendance versus WWE Monday "Raw" average attendance, and AEW was winning as much as it was losing. It was a little bit ahead actually, which is unbelievable and it makes no sense, but that's not the case anymore. But the point is that at that WrestleMania time where I started to see that turnaround other than the West Coast show and things like that, their first time in some markets that AEW did great in, like they're going to do in Toronto. But I started seeing that difference and it came out of Mania. So whether that's the pageantry of Mania or Cody, I can't isolate one or the other, because they happened at the exact same time. But my gut will say it's a little bit of both.

So it's interesting, right, because Cody goes, he comes in the Vince McMahon era, last big Vince McMahon WrestleMania, he gets injured, he's going to come back to a whole new era. I think that's a kind of interesting thing because like you said, you would think he's still going to go after Roman Reigns and pick up that bit of booking from where Vince left off. You would think that, right?

Yeah. I can't imagine not though, because he was very hot and they knew it. And it's not like there's an endless supply of opponents that Roman Reigns hasn't really run through. I mean they're, the ones they're talking about are Seth and Owens right now, and both of those guys, they've already been through that one before ... So I guess that you could do Lashley, but they haven't really heated Lashley up and Strowman. But that's been done before too. So they went with Logan Paul and obviously Dwayne, if they can get Dwayne obviously that's the big one.