AEW Collision Officially Announced At Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts

After weeks of rumors, it was officially announced on May 17 at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront that AEW's newest live two-hour program "AEW Collision" will premiere on TNT on Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET. The roster will boast of several top names including Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo in wake of a rumored brand split.

AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement, "With the addition of 'AEW: Collision' on TNT, I'm extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades...'Collision' will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want – athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW."

AEW will now have six hours of weekly programming across TNT and TBS including "Dynamite" and "All Access" on TBS on Wednesdays, and "Rampage" on Fridays followed by "Collision" on Saturdays on TNT. While not formally confirmed, the belief is that AEW will now tape "Dynamite" and "Rampage" on Wednesday nights and then "Collision" and Ring of Honor content on Saturdays.

It's also been reported ad nauseum (but still not yet confirmed) that former AEW World Champion CM Punk is expected to return this summer to serve as the face of "Collision" after nine months out of action. He suffered a torn triceps in the main event of AEW All Out last September in the process of winning his second AEW World title. When Khan was recently asked about Punk's potential return, he once again stated that he couldn't comment on the matter.