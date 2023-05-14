Tony Khan Refuses To Comment On Brawl Out Or Possible CM Punk Return

CM Punk is expected to return to AEW for the start of the company's "Collision" show. However, AEW President Tony Khan still refuses to share any details about the controversial wrestler's current status within the company.

"I can't comment on that," he told The Maggie & Perloff Show when asked about Punk potentially returning at an upcoming Chicago show. "But I do think it's exciting that AEW is running a lot of big events. "Chicago has been one of the best cities for AEW for a long time and I'm very excited to be back there."

Punk hasn't been seen since AEW All Out, which saw him pick up an injury, verbally lash out at several co-workers at the post-show media scrum, and reportedly get into a scuffle with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks backstage. Khan hasn't opened up about the altercation — colloquially known as Brawl Out — since it happened, but he does believe that the company has grown since then.

"I can't really comment [on Brawl Out]. I haven't talked about that particular situation since it happened specifically, but I think in the time since AEW has continued to hit new heights and grow. I have a lot of respect for all the people you just said as professional wrestlers."

It remains to be seen if Punk does return to AEW; however, recent reports have noted that he's supposedly been pitching to work with Samoa Joe for his first program back. Other rumors have teased him entering into a feud with Chris Jericho, as well.

