AEW Collision Debut Will Reportedly Feature CM Punk In Show Titled The Second Coming

The official announcement for "AEW Collision" is expected to take place at the Warner Bros Discovery upfronts on May 17, and it is believed that the debut show will see the return of CM Punk, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The first episode will take place on June 17 and is going to be at the United Center in Chicago. It is expected to be called "The Second Coming," which is related to Punk himself considering the show he made his debut on was called "AEW Rampage: The First Dance." He has not been seen since the infamous All Out media scrum and backstage physical altercation with The Elite.