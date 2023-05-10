AEW Saturday Show Announcement Expected For Upfront Presentations

For a show that doesn't even truly exist yet, there's been a lot of conversation surrounding the circumstances of AEW's proposed third show — "AEW Collision" – hitting the airwaves. It looks like we'll only have to wait another week to get some more concrete details about this AEW program reportedly being lined up for Saturdays.

According to PWInsider, the official announcement regarding "AEW Collision" is expected to come next Wednesday during the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in New York City.