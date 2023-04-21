CM Punk Reportedly Returning To AEW On Debut Episode Of New Saturday Show

It now appears to be a matter of when, and of if, CM Punk will return to AEW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the two-time AEW World Champion is currently slated for a return on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, which is speculated to be the premiere date and location for AEW's new Saturday show "AEW Collision." The building has reportedly been booked and an official announcement should come soon once the deals with Punk and Warner Brothers-Discovery are finalized. Fans can expect heavy promotion and likely a themed name for the event as well.

Multiple sources told Meltzer that WBD wanted Punk back in AEW to be the star of the new Saturday show, although some have heard differently. On the financial front, WBD pays $500,000 per hour in general for first run programming, which would result in AEW earning an extra $52 million per year from the new Saturday show. It was noted that Punk being part of the deal wasn't something that AEW necessarily had to make, but his role was labeled extremely important.

The decision for Punk to return was made several weeks ago despite hitting a snag that appears to have been worked out. While not specified, that snag may have involved Punk blasting Jon Moxley and others at the end of March over the fact that he supposedly was asked to compete without being medically cleared from his foot injury.

The 44-year-old has been out of action since September. In the main event of All Out, Punk tore his triceps in the process of beating Moxley for the AEW World title. As a result of the injury and the fallout of the infamous media scrum, Punk was forced to vacate the title and take several months off.