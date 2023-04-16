Name Of AEW's Potential New Saturday TV Show Possibly Revealed

AEW's rumored third TV show reportedly has a name. According to a report from Fightful Select, the rumored AEW Saturday wrestling show is set to be called "AEW Collision." The report also reiterates that the show will air on Saturday nights and air for two primetime hours.

In addition to the new name and time slot details, the report states that the premiere of "Collision" will likely feature the return of CM Punk — if it doesn't happen on "AEW Rampage" the night beforehand. The exact date of the premiere for the new show is currently unknown.

Furthermore, AEW has reportedly been planning a roster split to alleviate tensions between Punk and other AEW talents that may be unwilling to work with the former World Champion. Backstage tension and drama surrounding Punk came to a head at AEW All Out when he blasted Adam Page, Colt Cabana, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks during the post-show press conference, leading to an altercation backstage afterward. Punk has been off of AEW programming since the event.

The potential of a third televised AEW wrestling show has received various reactions across the wrestling world, with some seeing it as a good way to get exposure for stars not featured on "AEW Dynamite" or "Rampage." That said, others see it as a "really dumb and stupid move." The purported "Collision" show would join the ranks alongside TNT's "AEW Rampage," TBS' "AEW Dynamite,' and the company's two YouTube shows, "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."