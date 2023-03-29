Eric Bischoff Calls Potential Third AEW Show 'A Really Dumb And Stupid Move'

As AEW continues to announce its touring schedule for the next few months, many people noticed the company promoting a Saturday televised show scheduled for July 8th. It's been speculated that the event could be the landing spot for a new AEW television show, with reports suggesting that to be the case. With news of AEW expanding, Eric Bischoff had to chime in and give his opinion, as someone who isn't afraid to tell Khan how he feels about his wrestling company.

"Good for them, I think it's stupid. I think it's a dumb move," Bischoff said during the latest episode of the "Strictly Business" podcast. "Their product is soft on television as it is, their core product is inconsistent and that's being really really kind, in terms of creative. Having another hour of television, and maybe it's just an economic opportunity that's too hard to say no to and I understand that, but I am so unexcited about another hour of AEW until I see a couple of hours of it that I find compelling and I haven't seen that in a long time."

Regarding the hypothetical idea of AEW running a televised event on a Saturday and a live event on a Sunday, Bischoff called that a mistake and "a real challenge as a business," stating they would need to do each show in separate towns otherwise it wouldn't work. On top of all this speculation, the company already has another series coming out: AEW: All Access, set to debut on Wednesday, March 29.