Date Revealed For AEW: All Access Premiere (And Adam Cole's In-Ring Return)

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," founder Tony Khan's "important announcement" was revealed to be the "AEW: All Access" reality series. Adam Cole made the announcement on Khan's behalf, saying, "You're going to get an unfiltered look at AEW like you've never seen it before ... And trust me when I tell you, this is something you're not gonna want to miss."

Now, TBS has released a trailer for "All Access," which states that the show will premiere on Wednesday, March 29. The trailer features backstage footage of Khan himself, as well as Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Sammy Guevara, Cole, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Not only does the new AEW reality series debut that night, but the night will also see Cole's in-ring return. Last week on "Dynamite," he stated, "The same night that 'AEW: All Access' debuts, live on 'AEW Dynamite,' I'm gonna make my in-ring return."

Cole hasn't wrestled for several months after suffering a serious concussion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June. At the time, the injury was considered to be potentially career-threatening. That night, he was on the losing end of a four-way match involving himself, Adam "Hangman" Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Cole has yet to win any gold since debuting for AEW in September, but he did win the men's Owen Hart Cup last May. Now that fans know they're less than a month away from Cole's in-ring return, here's hoping he can pick up right where he left off and stay healthy.