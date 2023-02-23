Adam Cole Announces When He Will Return To In-Ring Action On AEW Dynamite

When Adam Cole last wrestled a match, the AEW World Championship was vacant, Vince McMahon was overseeing day-to-day operations in the WWE, and Saraya was still retired from in-ring competition.

A lot has changed since that fateful night, at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where Cole suffered what Dave Meltzer described as "a very serious concussion" during his four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Subsequently, Meltzer reported that there was a chance Cole "could be never" cleared for an in-ring return, raising serious doubts about Cole's future as a pro wrestler.

In a positive update, Cole is set to wrestle for the first time in nearly nine months. Cole himself made the announcement during last night's "AEW Dynamite," where he appeared in a backstage segment to disclose details of "AEW: All Access," the promotion's new reality series on TBS.

"The same night that AEW: All Access debuts, live on AEW Dynamite, I'm gonna make my in-ring return," an elated Cole told Renee Paquette.

"For the past six months, Renee, I have gone through hell," Cole continued. "I've gone through challenge after challenge, just imagining this day happening, and that day is oh so very close. And I'm damn sure I'm gonna be the best Adam Cole that I've ever been. I hope that roster is more ready than ever."

While the exact premiere date of "AEW: All Access" has yet to be announced, AEW has confirmed that the 1-hour reality series will air immediately after "Dynamite" on a weekly basis. As such, one can expect Cole's return to happen on AEW's flagship Wednesday show at some point in March.