There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again

AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome.

According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."

It should be noted that the veteran journalist did not have a clear update on the situation, and questions raised about Cole's future are purely speculation at this time.

Cole last performed inside the ring at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he participated in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against champion Jay White, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada. The 33-year-old was already dealing with a torn labrum heading into the crossover event, but suffered a concussion during the four-way bout, which saw a rushed finish as a result. After the event, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed to the New York Post that Cole was "cleared to wrestle" at the event, but admitted that he would not want Cole wrestling again until he was one hundred percent.

Cole debuted for AEW in September 2021, just two weeks after performing in his final match for WWE at "NXT" TakeOver 36 in a two-out-of-three falls match against Kyle O'Reilly. After the battle with O'Reilly, Cole became a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract. He would make his first AEW appearance at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view, aligning himself with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite, who he turned on during his most recent appearance on AEW programming.