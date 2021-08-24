Adam Cole’s WWE contract expires on Friday, according to a report by Fightful Seelct.

It was reported earlier this week that Cole was confirmed to be done with the WWE NXT brand after Sunday’s Takeover 36 loss to Kyle O’Reilly. Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported earlier this month that Cole’s contract expired in July, but he signed an extension that would expire this month after SummerSlam Weekend. At that point it wasn’t clear if Cole was headed to RAW or SmackDown as WWE officials wanted him for the main roster, and pitches had been made in case he chose to re-sign with the company.

In an update, PWInsider reports that sources told them that he is considered to be done with the company unless he signs a new deal.

Cole signed with WWE in mid-August 2017, and worked the NXT brand for his entire run. He is a one-time NXT Champion, a one-time and inaugural NXT North American Champion, a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the second NXT Triple Crown Champion. He also won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with O’Reilly, and seven different NXT Year-End Awards in 2019 and 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s status and future.

Update Aug 24: 1:20 pm ET: Updated the article to reflect Fightful’s report that Adam Cole’s contract expires this Friday.