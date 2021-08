Adam Cole is going to become a free agent this month.

Cole had been rumored to have his contract expire in 2024, but Wrestling Inc. has learned that it is expiring this month after SummerSlam. Cole’s contract was actually up after the Great American Bash, but he extended it.

Cole has a lot of options in front of him, including companies who are not even in the current wrestling space.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for updates.