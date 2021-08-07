A few hours before Friday’s SmackDown in Tampa, Adam Cole was taken directly to Vince McMahon’s office for a meeting. A talk that was considered “high priority” to McMahon himself, according to Fightful.

Higher-ups had reportedly heard the meeting went well, and McMahon seemed to have taken a liking to Cole on a personal level.

As noted, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported on Monday that Cole’s WWE contract expired in early July after the NXT Great American Bash, but he signed an extension and the deal will now expire after SummerSlam Weekend, later this month.

It was said Cole was not around during SmackDown. WWE had wanted to bring him in the previous Friday in Minnesota, but switched it to last night for logistical reasons.

Creative pitches have been made for the former NXT Champion on both RAW and SmackDown over the last week, if he decided to re-sign. WWE has told Cole he is wanted on the main roster.

This Tuesday on NXT, Cole is set to have a face-to-face with Kyle O’Reilly (with NXT General Manager William Regal as the moderator). It’s expected an announcement will be made about the two wrestling each other at TakeOver 36 on August 22.