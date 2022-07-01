Adam Cole reportedly suffered “a very serious concussion” during his Four-Way Match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cole’s concussion led to a “rushed and awkward finish” to the match as Jay White pinned the leader of the Undisputed Elite to retain his title. In the final sequence of the match, Cole landed several superkicks on Kazuchika Okada for a near fall but then appeared to grow sluggish after taking a superkick from Hangman Page. Cole would also counter a Rainmaker from Okada before taking the pinfall to White.

In the lead-up to Forbidden Door, Fightful Select reported that Cole has been dealing with a torn labrum as far back as his AEW World Title program with Page, and braved through the injury during their match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The report added that Cole has been “banged up for quite a while” and has been “battling a series of injuries” for longer than most realize.

Meltzer’s report Friday suggested that Cole could potentially undergo surgery to fix the torn labrum, or at least take extended time off for rehab, but there’s no confirmation on his plans. Meltzer suggested that Cole is “mentally wanting to continue” as evidenced by the fact that the Owen Hart Cup winner has avoided surgery up to this point.

If Cole is forced to miss time, it could prove to be a devastating blow to AEW as the company deals with a never-ending slew of injuries. The injury list is currently headlined by AEW World Champion CM Punk (foot), Bryan Danielson (concussion), Kenny Omega (multiple injuries), Jungle Boy (undisclosed), Kyle O’Reilly (undisclosed), Red Velvet (undisclosed), Anthony Bowens (knee), Darius Martin (car accident), Leyla Hirsch (torn ACL), The Bunny (undisclosed), Buddy Matthews (shoulder) and Lee Johnson (knee) and Santana (knee/leg). On a positive note, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky returns from a knee injury on next week’s “Dynamite” for a title defense against Wardlow.

