Santana suffered an injury during the “Blood & Guts” main event bout on Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite.”

The Proud & Powerful star appeared to get hurt after hitting Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia with an Uranage throw, before landing awkwardly on both his wrist and knee, as seen in the video below. His leg buckled immediately following the maneuver, and he remained grounded for the rest of the match. According to fans at the arena, Santana would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees at the ringside area.

It was after this move where Santana went down, seconds into coming in the match. He was later helped out and up the ramp #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZSipWqpXyT — Joey Karni- The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) June 30, 2022

I’m hoping Santana is good, he been laying there for a cool minute. #AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/IwcZxd2gXE — 🔥 ❌ 🅿️  GOAT GOD  🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) June 30, 2022

Santana never returned to the action and wasn’t part of the post-match celebration either. A few minutes before the brutal match concluded, Santana was seen being helped up the ramp and taken to the backstage area for a medical evaluation.

The “Blood & Guts” match would eventually conclude with Claudio Castagnoli tapping out Matt Menard atop the steel cage, barely seconds before Eddie Kingston would do the same with Chris Jericho. AEW teased some tension between Castagnoli and Kingston after the match, with the latter claiming he secured the win for William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club & Co.

If Santana is forced to miss time with an injury, he’d be the latest to join AEW’s lengthy injury list. The list is already crowded enough with AEW World Champion CM Punk (foot), Bryan Danielson (concussion), Kenny Omega (multiple injuries), Jungle Boy (undisclosed), Kyle O’Reilly (undisclosed), Red Velvet (undisclosed), Anthony Bowens (knee), Darius Martin (car accident), Leyla Hirsch (torn ACL), TNT Champion Scorpio Sky (knee), The Bunny (undisclosed), Buddy Matthews (shoulder) and Lee Johnson (knee) on the shelf with various injuries. On a positive note, Sky’s in-ring return has been announced for next week’s Dynamite.

Stay tuned for updates on Santana’s injury.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]