The injury bug plaguing AEW refuses to let up.

Dax Harwood of FTR has announced via Twitter that he’s dealing with a separated shoulder, presumably suffered Sunday night at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. There were questions about Harwood’s shoulder after he was seen icing it during the post-PPV media scrum. Harwood seemed to brush off the severity of the injury in his tweet, as seen below.

Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/RsvZ8QF6Zc — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 28, 2022

Harwood & Cash Wheeler made history Sunday night by capturing the IWGP World Tag Team Titles in Winner Take All Match against The United Empire and Roppongi Vice. FTR now holds the tag titles for three major promotions – NJPW, ROH and AAA – and is seemingly determined to defend the championships at their respective shows. Their next defense of the ROH World Tag Titles is expected to take place at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Shortly after making history Sunday, FTR made some waves on social media by throwing shade at WWE, reminding the world that they were only three years removed from their infamous manscaping segment on the April 29, 2019 episode of “WWE Raw.” Both members of FTR have previously admitted that the segment was, in a manner of speaking, the last nail in the coffin to their six-year run with WWE. FTR would remain in WWE for another year waiting for their contracts to expire while turning down new offers.

Others on AEW’s injury list include AEW World Champion CM Punk (foot), Bryan Danielson (concussion), Kenny Omega (multiple injuries), Jungle Boy (undisclosed), Kyle O’Reilly ((undisclosed), Red Velvet (undisclosed), Anthony Bowens (knee), Darius Martin (car accident), Leyla Hirsch (torn ACL), TNT Champion Scorpio Sky (knee), The Bunny (undisclosed), Buddy Matthews (shoulder) and Lee Johnson (knee). Bobby Fish is also out of action due to a kayfabe knee injury.

