Another AEW talent has found themselves on the sideline.

Skye Blue is dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to PWInsider. Blue last wrestled on June 3rd against Marina Shafir in an “AEW Dark” match that was broadcast on June 7th.

While not officially signed to the promotion, Blue has been an ever-present personality on “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation” since her AEW debut in April of 2021. The Chicago-based wrestler got a huge reaction from her hometown crowd at All Out 2021, when she appeared in the Casino Battle Royal (which was eventually won by Jade Cargill). She’s racked up wins against the likes of Amber Nova, Ruthie Jay, Robin Renegade, and others, and has also tagged with talent like Ryo Mizunami.

Blue joins a veritable laundry list of injured talent in AEW. The numerous injuries have led to creative shakeups in the weeks leading up to AEW and NJPW’s highly anticipated Forbidden Door event, with Bryan Danielson out indefinitely and AEW Champion CM Punk recovering from a broken foot, causing two major matches to be scrapped ahead of the show. Kyle O’Reilly was also recently confirmed to be injured. The injury spell is not just confined to AEW, though, as WWE is also dealing with injuries — top talents Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are both out of action.

AEW has had some good news on the injury front lately, however. Matt Hardy recently confirmed that he’s “good to go,” despite rumors of him being “banged up” after TripleMania, and Adam Cole’s injury status was cleared up on this most recent episode of “AEW Dynamite” when it was revealed that Cole will compete for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against champion Jay White, Hangman Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]