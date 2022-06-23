Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” kicked off with Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson coming down to the ring and addressing his future in the ring.

He started off by saying that it is a great week to be an AEW and professional wrestling fan because Sunday is Forbidden Door and next Wednesday is the Blood & Guts episode of “Dynamite”. It’s essentially the total opposite of the technical wrestling masterpiece Forbidden Door will be, but it’s violence he’s excited for, just like the AEW fans.

Bryan says that he was excited to be a part of the events and go against the man that Chris Jericho hired to face him, Zack Sabre Jr. He says that not only was he going to prove that he’s a better technical wrestler than Sabre Jr., he was also going to crush his trachea.

He was excited for the violent B&G match because he wanted to get revenge from the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. However, due to the Anarchy in the Arena match and what went down, he is not cleared to compete at Forbidden Door or Blood & Guts.

But lest anybody be concerned about his overall health, he feels good and can run 2 miles without breaking a sweat, read words, and jump through the ropes whenever he feels the desire. He assures everyone that despite breaking his neck and all the other injuries in his career, he will be back and better than ever.

The good news is Eddie Kingston went on record to call him a judgmental prick in a recent interview, as we noted. He agrees with that statement, actually. Danielson says that since he is a judgmental prick, he has really high standards. So when he promises something is going to be amazing, it will be. He says he found the one person to take his place at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, and he is going to put on amazing matches in both scenarios.

As the audience asked who, he said that he isn’t going to let the news be revealed until this Sunday. Bryan then finished off the segment by shouting out the question, “Who’s the best technical wrestler in the world?!” Sabre Jr. then made his way onto the entrance ramp and shouted out some insults as the segment ended.

Danielson has been out of action since AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, as he mentioned in his promo. Despite original reports stating he would only be out of action for one to two weeks, Danielson will now miss over a month of action from undisclosed injuries.

