One would be forgiven for feeling as though AEW is a bit snake-bitten with injuries at the moment. Anthony Bowens, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Darius Martin, Lee Johnson, Red Velvet, The Bunny, and others are all out of action at the moment, and earlier this week, it was reported that Matt Hardy has become the latest AEW star to be dealing with injury issues following his appearance at AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Tijuana event.

Or is he? Responding to a tweet by Lucha Libre Online regarding his situation, Hardy took to Twitter for some clarification of his status.

“Sorry to disappoint, but I’m all good, ladies & gentlemen,” Hardy tweeted. “I was at AEW Dynamite tonight & am good to go. Also, I loved & enjoyed my TripleMania 30 match for Lucha Libre AAA. Thanks, TJ!”

Hardy teamed with Johnny “Hardy” (aka Johnny Elite, aka John Morrison) to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the TripleMania main event, with Johnny serving as a replacement for Hardy’s brother Jeff Hardy following the latter’s arrest for DUI earlier in the week. Ultimately Johnny betrayed Hardy, allowing Lee and Dralistico to get the victory. Afterward, Hardy, Lee, and Dralistico made peace and fought Johnny off to end the show.

It was reported that Hardy was dealing with swelling in his knee following the match. Though it’s unclear when the injury may have occurred, it should be noted that Dralistico landed on top of Hardy’s knees (as well as on top of his brother Lee) when performing a moonsault at the conclusion of the match.

Regardless of Hardy’s injury status, he has not appeared on “AEW Dynamite” in two weeks, likely due to his brother’s arrest and the indefinite suspension that followed soon after. It is unknown what Hardy’s plans are in AEW at this time, but the near 30-year pro has remained optimistic regarding his future in the promotion going forward.

