Wrestling is a business with its own inherent dangers, but the recent cavalcade of injuries has hung a shadow over the industry, and now another name has been added to the growing scroll of injured wrestlers.

The Bunny took to social media on Wednesday to address a fan’s question about when she will be back “in action on TV again?”

“I’m injured right now,” The Bunny wrote, “but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up.”

I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up ☺️🖤 https://t.co/JSwMR1ibAQ — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 22, 2022

The Bunny has not wrestled since April 20th, when she teamed with Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura in a losing effort against Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Skye Blue on “AEW Dark.” While the nature of the injury has not been disclosed she did appear alongside The Butcher & The Blade at a May 27th taping of “Dark,” which is an optimistic sign. There is no current timetable for The Bunny’s recovery.

The Bunny joins a lengthy list of injured wrestlers. AEW has already lost Matt Hardy, Lee Johnson, Dante Martin, Adam Cole, Buddy Murphy and AEW Champion CM Punk to injury, and now Bryan Danielson is set to address his health on tonight’s “AEW Dynamite.”

Danielson missed a meet & greet, as well as a flight, due to a still undisclosed injury that could possibly leave him out of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and the scheduled Blood & Guts match on the following Wednesday. AEW has had to call numerous audibles in the wake of these injuries, including the creation of an Interim AEW World Championship.

WWE is also dealing with its own rash of injuries lately. Prodigal Superstar Cody Rhodes is recovering from pectoral surgery, Randy Orton has to deal with a back injury, and now Rhea Ripley is sidelined with an injury. Much like AEW, WWE has been calling audibles in creative and recently brought back Brock Lesnar to challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Summerslam.

